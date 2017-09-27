NODS clears the air

September 27, 2017 Observer The Big Stories No comments
New Story

The National Office of Disaster Services (NODS) is setting the record straight concerning relief supplies stored in the warehouses both at Coolidge and American Road.

According to Director of NODS Philmore Mullin, there is a notion that everything in the warehouses belongs to Antigua and this type of false information can be clarified with a simple question.

Mullin says the warehouse at Coolidge is part of a regional stockpile to support countries in the region that have been impacted by disasters. These include St Kitts/Nevis, Anguilla, Tortola, Turks and Caicos and now Dominica.

The NODS Warehouse on American Road is also a sub-regional warehouse where items are stored for sub-regional focal point members namely Montserrat, St Kitts/Nevis, Anguilla and the British Virgin Islands, some of which have received supplies, along with Dominica.

As part of a special arrangement with the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA), items are also stored for UNICEF and the Catholic group, St Vincent de Paul Society.
