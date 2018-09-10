NODS advises the monitoring of Hurricane Isaac

As local weather officials continue to monitor Hurricane Isaac which poses a threat to the Caribbean, residents should continue to pay attention to the updates from the Met Office and take the necessary steps needed at this time.

The National Office of Disaster Services (NODS) advises that this is an early opportunity to start making initial hurricane preparations.

As the system moves closer and the projected path becomes more certain, NODS will provide additional information.

Latest weather updates forecast that Hurricane Isaac could begin to affect the islands by Thursday. (Press statement by NODS)