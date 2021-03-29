NOC training course begins this week

Spread the love













By Carlena Knight

Coaches, sports administrators and sports fanatics will this week commence their free flagship Certification Online program ‘Learning for Success-Coaching 101.’

Coaches spanning several disciplines here in Antigua and Barbuda and in the OECS stand to benefit from the new initiative to be launched by the National Olympic Committee (NOC).

President of the NOC, EP Chet Greene, recently revealed that the programme will seek to “retool” a number of the country’s coaches in athletics and a host of other disciplines in an effort to ensure that all coaches are in tune with the latest techniques and information.

The first session in the course will begin on Tuesday evening starting at 7 via zoom and will see presenters like highly successful track and field coach, Dr Glen Mills.

Mills is the coach of track and field star, Usain Bolt, and the country’s own Daniel ‘Bakka’ Bailey through the Racers Track Club.

The first module will run for four weeks every Tuesday.

It will focus on the topic ‘Quality Coaching vs Coaching: Career or Pastime? Coaching as a profession: Opportunities, Challenges and Rewards’.

NOC’s Technical Development Officer, Charles ‘Chucky’ Bellot, explained why Glen Mills was one of the presenters chosen.

“We figured that we all like to identify with the Jamaican culture, and Glen Mills has been able to excel on the international stage through his athletes. Although Jamaica is a big country compared to us, it is still a small country compared to the world, and so I think that his stories will better resonate with our coaches, potential coaches and our sports administrators,” said Bellot.

Mills’ session will last 40 minutes and give 20 minutes for questions.

Bellot says despite there being a number of presenters coming from the track and field arena, all of the various coaches across the different sporting disciplines should register and be a part of the program.

He is now encouraging persons to register early.

Interested persons are encouraged to pre-register for the event via https://lfscoaches.thinkific.com/courses/Coaching101

You can also go to the Antigua and Barbuda NOC’s Facebook page to register. Deadline for registration is Tuesday midday.

Following the completion of this 4-week module, another course will be launched in partnership with the Pan-American Sports body.

Bellot was speaking on the Good Morning JoJo Sports show.