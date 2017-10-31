NOC: No integrity checks

New Story

Candidates vying for positions on the executive body of the National Olympic Committee (NOC) will not be subjected to mandatory integrity checks.

This is according to Secretary General, Cliff Williams, who said the body’s constitution does not call for candidates to be screened ahead of the 20th December vote.

“Our constitution doesn’t ask for that but I think that if you are in a situation where you may have doubts or concerns over the integrity of someone that you can do some sort of due diligence on that person, meaning that you will do a background check on the person within the sport you are challenging or the one that the person is interested in challenging for,” he said.

At least two individuals are still up for nomination as president ahead of the AGM after one, Everton Cornelius, said he will no longer be seeking nomination.

Incumbent and Minister of Sports, EP Chet Greene, and head of the Antigua and Barbuda Triathlon Associa-tion (ABTA), Dr. Philmore Benjamin, have both said that they will be contesting the vote.

Williams explained the nomination process.

“Candidates vying for positions on the executive committee on the NOC shall be nominated and seconded by two associations, and the nomination must be received at least 21 days before the general assembly. I would then forward the names to the stakeholders at least seven days before the assembly,” the secretary general said.

The votes, Williams added, will be proportioned according to the constitution.

“Each association shall have the right to one vote except for those sports that form part of the Olympic Games as such members shall have two votes. All of the associations are entitled to have representation, at least three delegates at the meeting. The names of the delegates should be sent to the secretary general before the opening of the general assembly,” he said.

One other potential candidate and president of the Antigua and Barbuda Basketball Association (ABBA), Daryll Matthew, has said he will make a decision in the coming days as to whether he will still seek nomination as a candidate for the top post.