NOC names CAC Games team

The Antigua and Barbuda National Olympic Committee has officially announced their squad for the upcoming 2023 Central American and Caribbean Games slated for San Salvador, El Salvador from June 23 to July 8.

The delegation will be led by Joel Rayne, who will be supported by Cliff Williams, Secretary General of the ABNOC, Tianna Harris, Deputy Chef de Mission and Chaperone, Honourable E P Chet Greene, President of the ABNOC, and Keston Daley, the team’s physiotherapist.

The sporting team will enter the competition in two waves, with boxing, beach volleyball, and swimming starting from the opening to the end of their competition, on June 29, and athletics and cycling starting from July 1 to the closing on July 8.

The athletics team will be represented by Cejhae Greene, who holds the CAC Games record in 100m, and is the fastest man to qualify for the competition, and Darion Skerritt, who will be competing in 200m. Joella Lloyd qualified in both women’s 100m and 200m but is unable to participate in the games due to an injury that has been affecting her throughout her 2023 season. The Athletics team will be managed by Heather Samuel-Daley.

Swimmer Ellie Shaw will be the female flag-bearer.

The male swimming team consists of Jadon Wuilliez, Stefano Mitchell and Noah Mascoll-Gomes, along with female swimmers Olivia Fuller and the Junior Sportswoman, Ellie Shaw. The Swimming team will be managed by Nelson Molina Fojo.

The boxing team will be represented by Pan American Bronze medalist, Alston Ryan and will be managed by Rolston Ryan. Beach volleyball will be represented in both male and female disciplines by Dwight Bonnie and Carion Davis and Josanne Lewis and Zellene Edwards, respectively. Olsen Joseph will be managing the team.

The sailing team will be represented by Jules Mitchell, who is the National Laser Champion. Olympian Jelese Gordon opted for the female spot out. The sailing team will be managed by Vincent Anfi.

Lastly, the cycling team will be represented by Emanuel Gayral, who will be competing in individual Time Trial and Road races, managed by St Clair Williams. Male and female flag bearers will be Alston Ryan and Ellie Shaw of boxing and swimming respectively.