NOC announce country’s participation in CAC Games

Antigua and Barbuda National Olympic Committee (ABNOC) has announced its participation in the 2023 Central American and Caribbean Games, which will be held in San Salvador, El Salvador, from June 23 to July 8.

The ABNOC has selected Joel Rayne, who brings a wealth of experience to lead the administrative arm of the delegation, as the Chef de Mission.

Antigua and Barbuda will be competing in six sporting disciplines, including athletics, swimming, cycling, boxing, beach volleyball (male and female), and sailing. The ABNOC hopes to achieve medals in athletics, swimming, and boxing.

The CAC Games will be expecting to host over 5,000 athletes competing in 54 different sports, with 440 medals set to be awarded.

The ABNOC is delighted to showcase its exceptional athletes and is excited to participate in such a prestigious event. It hopes to make its mark in the sporting world and will be working tirelessly to prepare and support its athletes to meet the challenges and opportunities presented by the upcoming event.

“We are excited to be part of this prestigious event and are determined to showcase the sporting talent and potential of Antigua and Barbuda,” said Cliff Williams, Secretary General, ABNOC.

“We are confident that our athletes are well-prepared and will do their best to bring medals back home. We appreciate all our support and look forward to representing our country to the best of our abilities.”

Antigua and Barbuda National Olympic Committee is looking forward to a successful outing at the 2023 Central America and Caribbean Games and promises to keep the fans informed of the team’s progress throughout the tournament.