CABINET NOTES

Robert De Niro has already planted a Nobu restaurant on Barbuda and is planning to expand his investment by building a 5-Star Nobu Resort beginning early next year.



Barbuda will become a place for high-net-worth visitors from all around the world. The new Airport Terminal, a new FBO, and a new runaway capable of accommodating jets as large as the Boeing 727, will be able to land on Barbuda.

The future of Barbuda is great, the Minister of Tourism declared. The PLH Project is currently under construction on Barbuda; more than 600 workers are employed there, building private homes, bungalows and multiple suites. The project is worth more than $2 billion dollars.