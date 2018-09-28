No Time Frame on Mehul Choksi’s Extradition

September 28, 2018 The Big Stories No comments

Foreign Affairs Minister E.P. Chet Greene(OBSERVER media photo)

Foreign Affairs Minister E.P. Chet Greene has told OBSERVER media that he has informed India’s External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj that the Antigua and Barbuda government will continue to cooperate with India as that country continues to pursue the extradition of Mehul Choksi.

Greene said that during a meeting with the Indian government minister on the sidelines of the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, he told her that the Antigua and Barbuda government will work as quickly as possible to have the matter resolved.

“I informed her that the matter is still under legal review and is in the hands of our Director of Public Prosecution,” Greene said, adding that the extradition has to go through a certain legal process in Antigua and Barbuda.

Choksi, an Indian national, along with his nephew Nirav Modi are prime suspects in a $2 billion Punjab National Bank fraud.

Choksi, who maintains his innocence, left India in January this year, days before the scam was unearthed by officials.

He came to the twin island state after receiving citizenship under the Antigua and Barbuda Citizenship by Investment Programme (CIP).

Prime Minister Gaston Browne has said that Choksi’s Antigua and Barbuda passport could not be revoked as it was acquired legally, without any false representation, and nothing illegal was found against him while his application for Antiguan citizenship was pending.
Pin It

Community Rules

antiguaobserver.com is really happy to provide this forum in which all are encouraged to freely state their opinions without ridiculing anyone or being ridiculed. We've found that happens really easily if each comment is limited to the topic at hand. We will approve any comment that speaks solely to the story to which it is attached and is free from name calling and defamatory statements.

While we will not post comments questioning moderators' judgement, we will take such suggestions into consideration as possible ways to improve the experience of all community members. If you feel your submission has been disallowed unfairly or if a breech slips through our net, please let us know by e-mailing customer_support@antiguaobserver.com.