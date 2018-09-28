No Time Frame on Mehul Choksi’s Extradition

Foreign Affairs Minister E.P. Chet Greene has told OBSERVER media that he has informed India’s External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj that the Antigua and Barbuda government will continue to cooperate with India as that country continues to pursue the extradition of Mehul Choksi.

Greene said that during a meeting with the Indian government minister on the sidelines of the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, he told her that the Antigua and Barbuda government will work as quickly as possible to have the matter resolved.

“I informed her that the matter is still under legal review and is in the hands of our Director of Public Prosecution,” Greene said, adding that the extradition has to go through a certain legal process in Antigua and Barbuda.

Choksi, an Indian national, along with his nephew Nirav Modi are prime suspects in a $2 billion Punjab National Bank fraud.

Choksi, who maintains his innocence, left India in January this year, days before the scam was unearthed by officials.

He came to the twin island state after receiving citizenship under the Antigua and Barbuda Citizenship by Investment Programme (CIP).

Prime Minister Gaston Browne has said that Choksi’s Antigua and Barbuda passport could not be revoked as it was acquired legally, without any false representation, and nothing illegal was found against him while his application for Antiguan citizenship was pending.