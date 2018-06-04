No relief report, no timeline

The government has yet to produce a promised report on the money and material donated and used for Barbuda relief and reconstruction.

Officials have said that the National Office of Disaster Services, NODS, is the agency through which all funds are channelled. An external auditor was reportedly contracted to audit the agency’s Barbuda relief records and produce the long-awaited report.

But on April 25, the Chief of Staff in the Prime Minister’s Office, Lionel “Max” Hurst, said that although at that point, figures for September to January were ready to be published, the Cabinet decided to postpone the report’s release.

Hurst had said that the Cabinet insisted that the report cover the months of September through to April. Preparing the figures for the outstanding months was only supposed to take two weeks.

May passed, and now it’s June. The Chief of Staff gave another update on the now highly anticipated report.

That’s the Chief of Staff in the Prime Minister’s Office, Lionel “Max” Hurst. He was speaking at Monday morning’s post-Cabinet press conference.

The Minister responsible for Disaster Services, Samantha Marshall, was expected to be present but was unable to attend.