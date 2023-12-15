‘No regrets’: Covid protestors fined – but still defiant

- Advertisement -

by Gemma Handy

[email protected]

Two women charged in connection with 2021’s infamous ‘Freedom Fighters’ protest against Covid restrictions have been found guilty of one offence and sentenced.

Donette Simon, of Tindale Road, and Shenel Williams, of Villa, were convicted of taking part in the prohibited August 8 event – but found not guilty on a separate charge of organising it.

They have been ordered to pay a fine of EC$1,500 dollars each by March 31or face four months in prison.

The trial wrapped up late last month, with the verdict and sentence announced yesterday at St John’s Magistrate’s Court.

Williams had initially been hit with two additional charges – related to incitement and encouraging unlawful behaviour – which were thrown out before the trial began.

Simon spoke to Observer shortly after the sentence was delivered.

“I expected that something would have held because we knew we were not going to get off everything,” she said.

“We would have liked to have got everything dismissed but … that one charge still held.”

Simon said she was “happy” the case was finally over after more than two years of legal wrangling.

Stormy scenes erupted in St John’s on August 8 2021 as local residents – fed-up with what they viewed as government’s attempts to strong-arm them into complying with Covid rules, including getting vaccinated – took to the streets in a display of dissent.

Police retaliated with rubber bullets and tear gas, the heavy-handed response sparking fury across the nation.

Simon was asked how she viewed that day now with the benefit of hindsight.

“I have no regrets, absolutely no regrets,” she said.

Prior to that fateful day, the mother-of-four had taken part in various small demonstrations against the state of emergency and mandatory Covid jabs.

“That morning my daughter was concerned and I said to her, I am showing you guys that even if they are the government, even if anyone in authority is telling you to do something with your body and you are not comfortable with it, you should not go and do it just because they told you that,” Simon said.

“You should be able to stand up for yourself and speak up.”