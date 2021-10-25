No one charged yet as probe into the latest homicide continues

By Kadeem Joseph

Investigations into the country’s latest homicide remain “open and ongoing” and no one has been charged in connection with the incident, according to Assistant Superintendent of Police Frankie Thomas.

His comments come amid weekend media reports that a man in his 20s is being questioned in connection with the killing of former Customs and Excise Division employee, Margaret Harris of Wireless Road.

Thomas told Observer on Sunday, “It is not unusual for the police to question a member of the public whom we believe may be in a position to assist us further in our investigation.”

Last Thursday, the police reported that an inquest into Harris’ death was held on Wednesday and said that a date for a postmortem examination will be determined soon.

Her body was found by a teen with multiple injuries on the morning of October 15 at Wireless Road, on a vacant plot of land.

Police were informed of the discovery at around 7:30 am that Friday.

While the police did not announce foul play at first, blood trails had been seen in the area, and residents recalled hearing screams earlier that morning.

The force announced on October 17 that the incident would be treated as a homicide.

Assistant Superintendent Thomas continues to appeal for individuals who may have information about the incident to come forward.

“I want to use this opportunity as well to appeal to the general public, especially those in the Wireless Road or the surrounding areas, who may have seen any suspicious activity prior to or even after the incident to contact the Criminal Investigations Department or the Major Crimes Unit,” he added.

Anyone with information can contact the Criminal Investigations Department at 462-3913/4, or call Crimestoppers at 800-Tips (8477).