“No one can convince me voter picture list shouldn’t be public,” Alister Thomas defends ABEC lawsuit

Alister Thomas, UPP caretaker for St John’s City West, has defended taking the Antigua Barbuda Electoral Commission (ABEC) to court for withholding the January 2023 election voter picture list.

Thomas is seeking a declaration from the court that he is entitled to the list under the Freedom of Information Act, as well as an order directing ABEC and the supervisor of elections to provide him with a copy.

“You cannot convince me, no judge anywhere can convince me that the citizens, the voters, should only have access to that voters register; the final list is the most important list,” he told Observer.

Thomas said that it should not have come to filing a lawsuit against ABEC to see the photo list that, he believes, should have been made public during the elections.

Earlier this week, social and political analyst Winston Henry said the opposition United Progressive Party should have joined in the lawsuit brought by Thomas against the Commission, as it is as important for him as it is for the party and the country.

The case will resume in the High Court on March 12.