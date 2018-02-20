No new measles cases reported in Antigua

New Story

Health officials in Antigua and Barbuda say they have stepped up surveillance to ensure that there are no primary or secondary cases of measles in the country.

Dr. Rhonda Sealey-Thomas, chief medical officer, said that the department of health conducted strong follow-ups with contacts to ensure that residents were immunised as well as their surveillance for fever and rashes.

She said this was done to help medical practitioners to detect signs and symptoms early and take appropriate actions in terms of isolation and other measures.

“We have not had [any] additional case apart from that imported case of measles in Antigua and Barbuda,” Dr Sealey-Thomas said.

The Ministry of Health and the Environment issued a press release last month, indicating that it was investigating a suspected case of measles that was imported into Antigua and Barbuda from the United Kingdom.

The patient was a female who was visiting the island. She has since returned to her homeland.

Measles is a highly contagious disease which is characterised by high fever, cough, runny nose and a fine, red skin rash which starts on the face and spreads to the body.

It is caused by a virus and is spread through coughing and sneezing.

The ministry had urged parents and guardians to ensure that they and their children are adequately immunised against measles, mumps and rubella with the MMR vaccine.

