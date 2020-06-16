No new Covid cases since borders reopened

3D illustration of Coronavirus, virus which causes SARS and MERS, Middle East Respiratory Syndrome

The Tourism Authority has reported that no one arriving into VC Bird International Airport since it reopened on June 1 has tested positive for Covid-19.

This refutes claims that several passengers arriving on a flight last Wednesday had had positive results.

The latest dashboard published on June 12 suggests that at least 419 people have been tested to date, with 87 results pending.

The assumption based on that reporting is that all 87 results have since returned negative.

On June 2, one day after the borders officially reopened, only 177 people had been tested, indicating an increase in testing by 42 per cent up until June 12.

According to the Tourism Authority’s CEO Colin James, who based his statement on health officials’ findings, the total number of Covid-19 cases in Antigua Barbuda remains at 26, with only one active case.

The statement also explained that visitors arriving into the country on commercial flights and who are staying at approved accommodations are evaluated for the virus with a series of health screenings, temperature checks and nose swabs.

Returning nationals receive health screenings and temperature checks but are not routinely tested. Returning nationals are required to self-quarantine for up to 14 days if their home is deemed suitable. There is an option to quarantine at a government-designated facility if they are unable to isolate safely at home.