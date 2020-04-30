No new cases of Covid-19 for A&B, release says

The total number of persons with laboratory confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Antigua and Barbuda remains at 24.

A release from the Ministry of Health said the most recent results received by the ministry from the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA), revealed no new cases.

It added that of the 11 samples sent to CARPHA on Monday, six were repeat tests.

“Five of these were from persons who previously tested positive. Four of the five returned negative and one returned positive. The other repeat test was from a previously negative person who remains negative. This brings total number of persons with no symptoms and negative test results to 15,” the release stated.

The Ministry of Health Wellness and the Environment thanks the public for cooperating with the measures associated with the State of Emergency. These measures along with social distancing, proper cough and sneeze etiquette, hand washing and sanitizing are crucial in our nation’s fight against Covid-19.