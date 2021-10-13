No murder charge filed one week after woman was stabbed to death in her Piccadilly home

The police have yet to charge anyone for the murder of Jane Finch who was found dead in her Piccadilly home on October 4th.

Police Public Relations Officer, acting Superintendent Frankie Thomas, tells Observer that the matter is still under investigation.

The woman suspected of her murder, 21-year-old Brittany Jno-Baptiste, was charged for burglarizing the home of the 66-year-old woman with the intent to commit a felony.

The court ordered a psychiatric evaluation for the accused after her first appearance before a magistrate.

It now means that several other aspects of the investigation must take place before police can proceed with a murder charge.

It is alleged that Jno-Baptiste broke into Finch’s home and stabbed her to death.

Minutes before the incident occurred Finch called the Dockyard Police Station to report that an intruder was in the process of breaking into her.

According to reports, when the police arrived on the scene, the suspect was still inside the house.

It is believed that a knife and another sharp object had been used to inflict the fatal wounds.

Jno-Baptiste has been remanded to Her Majesty’s Prison pending the results of a psychological evaluation.