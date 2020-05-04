No money taken from vandalised ATM

Thieves who pried open a Community First Cooperative Credit Union ATM machine were forced to walk away empty-handed because it was not functional.

This is according to bosses at the financial institution who sought to reassure the public that “no staff nor funds were at risk during this assault”.

The incident took place on Wednesday at the Bargain Centre supermarket in Perry Bay.

In a recent press release, the Credit Union explained that the ATM had been taken out of operation a few weeks prior to the incident in preparation for its relocation. But the damage wreaked on it means it will now have to be replaced in totality.

On the scene photos revealed glass shattered on the floor of the supermarket where the perpetrator reportedly broke in.

The Credit Union is asking members of the public to contact police if they have any information that may assist in capturing the assailants.