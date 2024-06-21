No hope: Rodney reveals efforts to mediate Cool & Smooth T20 fallout with teams have failed

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Efforts by the Antigua and Barbuda Cricket Association (ABCA) to bring a resolution to the impasse between local teams and organisers of the popular Cool & Smooth T20 Explosion have not borne fruit.

This is according to president of the association, Leon “Kuma” Rodney, who said the meeting did not materialise after one of the key member tournament’s organising committee showed no interest in being a part of the discussion.

“I don’t think there is a next step, to be honest, I just think that the tournament is off. I tried to set up the meeting, so I spoke to the clubs and the administration [of the tournament] and it just didn’t happen because one of the [administrators] said he is not coming to the meeting, and if one of the authorities say they are not coming to the meeting then why waste time? I tried to get this person to the meeting already and they declined so I can’t waste my time with that,” he said.

In early June, the chief organiser of the T20 tournament, Dario Barthley, announced that this year’s edition has been cancelled following failed negotiations with the clubs over the introduction of a payment system for players.

Rodney re-emphasised the importance of the Cool & Smooth tournament, adding that it would be a major loss ahead of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

“I think it would have been significant, especially coming in front of the CPL and anything can happen when people get opportunities. I don’t forget when ‘Baby’ [Orlando Peters] was seen during one of the tournament and was given an opportunity via Marlon Samuels,” the president said.

According to earlier reports, clubs had initially asked for EC $12,000 each, which they would distribute to players as payment throughout the tournament. However, the organisers informed the clubs that based on sponsorship, they could only afford to give each club EC $4,000. The clubs then returned with a proposal requesting EC $8,000 each.

Empire Nation won the 2023 edition of the tournament, beating the Liberta Blackhawks in the final played at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium to claim the EC $23,000 cash prize.

This year’s tournament was slated to bowl off on July 3 at the Coolidge Cricket Ground.