No changes to Covid-19 protocols

The Minister of Health, Wellness and the Environment Molwyn Joseph informed the Cabinet that there is no need to change any of the protocols governing Covid at this time.

Cabinet says the determination is dependent on the number of hospitalizations of patients suffering Covid.

The number of persons hospitalized with Covid currently stands at zero.

Cabinet acknowledges that post-Labour Day numbers registered on the Covid dashboard and claims the number of infections is declining.

