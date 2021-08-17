‘No case’ against woman charged with receiving stolen sex toy, lawyer says

By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

Another adjournment has been issued for three individuals facing different charges in relation to a stolen sex toy since a lawyer in the case intends to file a ‘no case’ submission.

Antonya Otto, 22, is charged with receiving an adult sex toy worth $300, knowing it to be unlawfully obtained.

Her ex-partner, 25-year-old Delon Mattheson, is also accused of receiving the same sex toy.

He is also jointly charged alongside another youngster, Javante Lloyd, for allegedly breaking into Harmony Remedies on Popeshead Street on November 7 2020 and stealing jewellery, adult sex toys, male enhancement pills, a quantity of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, phone accessories, and $9,000 cash.

The items are worth over $32,800, which therefore makes the matter indictable.

Otto was reportedly given the sex toy by Mattheson who is said to have been her boyfriend at the time, while Matheson was allegedly given that toy by Lloyd.

Attorney Wendel Robinson, who represents both Mattheson and Otto, told the court yesterday that he wished to make a submission on behalf of Otto because both her and her ex-boyfriend are charged with receiving the same item and “you can’t have two persons receiving the same thing”.

Robinson must file the written application before August 27when the matter will be recalled. The prosecution is also expected to respond before that time.

The trio appeared before Chief Magistrate Joanne Walsh in the St John’s Magistrates’ Court.