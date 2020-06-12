No basketball or football – residents reminded

Spread the love













Residents are being warned that playing basketball and football remains banned amid the state of emergency.

Disaster officials issued a statement yesterday reminding the public to desist from any sport that has not been given the official green light since the onset of coronavirus-related safety restrictions.

“This is due to the close personal contact involved,” the edict from the National of Disaster Services (NODS) explained.

“Among the sporting activities that are allowed at this time are golf, swimming and tennis.

“Walking, jogging and cycling can also be done in an open field or at the side of the road in the company of one other person while observing social distancing.”

The statement urged residents to follow government guidelines and “avoid any consequences that could result from law enforcement officials”.