No bail for UK cop accused of rape

Bail was denied moments ago for the Scotland Yard policeman accused of raping a 19 year old woman in Antigua three years ago.
The cop, who was recently extradited, made his first court appearance before Magistrate Ngaio Emanuel in the All Saints Magistrate Court this morning.
It is alleged that he raped the complainant in May 2015 after befriending her and spiking her drink.
He then ended his vacation and left the country, but was tracked down by local police.
While the accused awaits his committal hearing set for November 5, he will continue to be remanded at the former U.S. Naval Base at Coolidge, unless the High Court grants him bail.
The prosecution objected to bail before the magistrate. The accused was represented by John Fuller.
