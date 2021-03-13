No arrests yet in shopkeeper’s shooting

Spread the love













Investigations are still being conducted into the shooting of a 36-year-old shopkeeper, Omarie Christopher, who was allegedly shot multiple times about his body last month.

According to police, several persons were questioned in relation to the incident but no arrests have been made to date.

The Golden Grove man, who operates a shop in the Point area, was shot five times — in his back, groin, leg and hand — by an unknown assailant as he was conversing with friends on lower St John’s Street.

The incident occurred at around 5pm on February 22.

Videos taken by residents in the area showed Christopher’s bloody body laying across a piece of concrete.

Villagers reportedly tried to save him from dying while awaiting emergency medical services.

After the shooting, it is alleged that the assailant robbed Christopher of his watch and other jewellery which he had on his person.

The assailant then reportedly fled through a nearby alley.

Christopher spent a few days at Mount St John’s Medical Centre (MSJMC) where he was treated for the non-life threatening injuries he sustained.

The police investigations will determine if it was indeed a robbery gone wrong or an attempted murder.