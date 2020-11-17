No arrests yet in Jamaican woman’s death

Simone Whyte was looking forward to meeting her new grandson next month

There have been no arrests, to date, in relation to the death of Jamaican national Simone Whyte.

Whyte, who would have celebrated her 46th birthday today, was stabbed to death in St John’s on Saturday night.

Police spokesman Inspector Frankie Thomas said investigations into the incident are still ongoing.

He added that he was unable to provide any updates in the case at this time.

Meanwhile, the man suspected of killing Whyte is believed to still be in hospital.

The 35-year-old reportedly sustained wounds to his neck and chin during the incident, which caused him to undergo emergency surgery.

He is said to be experiencing periodic blackouts, along with pain and dizziness according to his attorney, Wendel Robinson, who spoke to Observer yesterday.

Robinson was unable to provide any further details when contacted this morning.

A candlelight vigil is set to be held in memory of Whyte, the mother of three children who reside in Jamaica.