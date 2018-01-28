No allegiance needed

Senior Counsel Anthony Astaphan, speaking during a radio interview on WINN FM said the former prime minister did not have to swear any allegiance to Dominica in order to obtain a diplomatic passport of that Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) country.

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, Jan 27, CMC – The lawyer representing Opposition Leader Dr. Denzil Douglas in a court case filed by the St. Kitts-Nevis government to have him removed from the Parliament for allegedly swearing allegiance to Dominica, has brushed aside the allegation.

