No 10 Splash tournament this year, says cricket association head

By Neto Baptiste

It is highly unlikely that the Antigua and Barbuda Cricket Association (ABCA) will host its 10 Splash Cricket Tournament later this year.

This was revealed by President of the ABCA, Leon Rodney, who said a packed calendar later on this year could leave the association without a venue to host the tournament which proved quite popular amongst fans on debut last year December.

“We are trying to consider something but I don’t believe it would be the T10 because given the scheduling and so on, I don’t think we would be able to get a venue. If we were to even consider it, I don’t believe that we would be able to have a venue that we can play, if we were to even consider it,” he said.

Rodney pointed out that several high-ranking tournaments and matches are carded for later this year but did not rule out the hosting of another tournament before or after the flurry of international matches.

“I am sure that it is out there by now that the ICC Americas tournament will take place here sometime in November and then I think after that, the two main venues would have to go on some kind of lockdown to accommodate the Under-19 World Cup and then obviously, after the World Cup I think we might have an English game here so it’s a tough call,” he said.

PIC Liberta Blackhawks, in late December last year, were crowned champions of the first 10 Splash Cricket Tournament after they completed a clean sweep of the final round of matches with a 34-run victory over New Winthorpes Lions at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground.