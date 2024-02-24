Ninety-year-old entrepreneur showcases new health drink and market novelty

- Advertisement -

Miriam Samuel, arguably Antigua’s most active senior entrepreneur, presented Opposition Leader Honourable Jamale Pringle, a fellow entrepreneur, with a sample of her Kombucha Tea, at her product sampling and display, outside Gloria’s Supermarket earlier this week.

The dynamic seniorpreneur charmed scores of visitors with several flavours of her Kombucha drink — sorrel, guava, cherry-guava, plum and passion fruit. She held Mr Pringle’s attention as she explained the process used to produce Kombucha, as well as the health benefits associated with regular use of this bubbly brew, which is growing in popularity worldwide. As a fellow entrepreneur, Pringle expressed his gratitude and appreciation that Mrs Samuel at her age, is such a shining example to all Antiguans and Barbudans.

Research shows that entrepreneurs who start a business later in life (defined as fifty years and above), create the most economic value by being innovative. They are more likely to introduce new products and services to the market than younger entrepreneurs.

Mrs Samuel will be celebrating her 90th Birthday with 90 days of sharing her passion and knowledge, leading up to this major milestone on May 12.