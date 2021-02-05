Nineteen more Covid-19 cases, 80 active

Spread the love













The most recent reports received by the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment from the Mount St John’s Medical Centre (MSJMC) and the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) have revealed 19 new laboratory confirmed Covid-19 cases in Antigua and Barbuda.

Subsequent to the publication of the dashboard for February 2nd with the cut-off time of 6 pm, one hundred and 147 additional samples were processed by MSJMC, increasing the pending results from 198 to 345, Ministry of Health release said yesterday.

Of the 147 samples processed by MSJMC, 141 were negative and six positive and of the 198 processed by CARPHA, 185 were negative and 13 were positive.

Seventeen cases are non-imported and two are imported. Investigations have begun and contact tracing and testing are ongoing.

The 147 samples from MSJMC are reflected in the total persons tested and total samples taken columns of the dashboard.

Meanwhile, two recoveries have been recorded bringing that total to 181.

Consequently, the total number of persons with laboratory confirmed Covid-19 cases in Antigua and Barbuda is 268, which is inclusive of 80 active cases.

According to the dashboard, 21 Covid-19 patients are currently being treated in hospital, while seven people have died from the virus.