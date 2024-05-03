Nine drivers have been arrested and charged for dangerous driving by the police.

On Thursday, May 2, the police embarked upon another major traffic enforcement exercise at various locations, which resulted in 50 tickets being issued for various traffic violations.

Nine drivers were also arrested and charged for failing to stop at the traffic light, a dangerous driving offence.

Over the past weeks the police have arrested and charged 30 drivers for dangerous driving, as well as issuing over one hundred traffic tickets for varying traffic violations such as, driving without license plates, driving unlicensed vehicles, and failing to wear seat belts.

The traffic department is cautioning motorist to desist from the dangerous practice of proceeding through stop lights, as well as exceeding the speed limits on the roads.