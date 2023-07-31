Nine beauties take the stage tonight

- Advertisement -

Nine beauties will take centre stage at Carnival City for the highly anticipated 60th production of the Jaycees Queen Show 2023.

Under the theme, “Celebrating 60 years of vibrancy, culture and talent,” the pageant will see crown contenders from Antigua and Barbuda, the British Virgin Islands, Dominica, Haiti, Montserrat, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and the United States Virgin Islands

Pageant organisers, Junior Chamber International (JCI) Antigua said that the production this year will be a one-of-a-kind as they revisit the past and project the future of the historic pageant that currently holds the title for the longest running pageant in the region, and the fourth in the world after Miss World, Miss Universe and Miss International.

The Jaycees Queen Show Committee Chairman, Janisha Jacobs, shared, “One of the highlights of this year’s production is the return of our VIP experience! We thought it fitting that as we celebrate 60 years of pageantry, that we focus on bringing back facets of the show that made us a blueprint for pageantry within the region.”

The production this year will see five judged segments, including swimwear, talent, interview, best evening wear and best modeling skills. A host of local entertainment acts will form part of the production including the Elite Dancers, Dreamcatcher Modeling Agency, Past Jaycees Queens and Ricardo Drue who is headlining the event.

“We anticipate that this year’s show to be full of energy, glitz, glamour and poise as we have the delegates ready to represent their islands along with the entertainment aspect that is really going to blow patrons away.” Jaycees Queen Show Deputy-Chairman Derrica Watson added.

“Over the last month, the public has been treated to an aesthetically pleasing marketing rollout of the show that has seen an uptick in positive ticket sales, especially in the VIP section that has been completely sold out already,” she further shared.

Tickets for this year’s show are $50.00 dollars and can be purchased at the Land Store in Heritage Quay, Townhouse Megastore, or from any member of the Jaycees Queen Show Executive Committee.

The show starts promptly at 8:00pm at the Antigua Recreation Grounds – Carnival City.

JCI Antigua President Laurel Jonas said that she is quite excited at what’s in store, and knows that the public will be in for a treat tonight.