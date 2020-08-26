Nigel Christian to be laid to rest tomorrow

Nigel Christian is remembered as a man of virtue, dedicated to his work (Photo supplied)

By Orville Williams

Nearly two months after his gruesome murder, the family of high-ranking Customs officer Nigel Christian will finally get to lay their loved one to rest.

In a service at St John’s Cathedral on Thursday, family and friends of the 44-year-old will celebrate his impactful life, despite the heartache that has surrounded his death.

A Customs official for more than 20 years, Christian was brutally gunned down on July 10 after being kidnapped from his family home in McKinnons. Reports are that a relative was also threatened, but not harmed, during the incident.

At the time of his death, Christian served as Principal Inspector of Customs, following a promotion last year.

The savage nature of his killing sparked a nationwide outcry, while investigations into the incident continue to attract scrutiny.

The police have not yet revealed any significant breaks in the case, despite confirming that a number of persons have been questioned and witness statements taken. Prime Minister Gaston Browne previously offered a $50,000 reward on behalf of the government for information leading to the apprehension of those responsible.

Additionally, the government announced that they had made contact with external law enforcement agencies – the FBI and the London Metropolitan Police – to provide assistance with the investigations.

Those developments have arguably led to more questions than answers, with some residents unsatisfied with the pace of the police probe. The nation has seen street protests and online petitions as campaigners continue to clamour for justice.

Tomorrow’s service, which begins at 2.30pm, is described as a celebration of Christian’s life as family, friends, wellwishers and sympathisers come together to remember a respected man of integrity cut down in his prime.