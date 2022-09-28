Nigel Christian murder case finally sent to higher court, over 50 witnesses could testify

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

Three alleged killers who have been going from their prison cell to a courtroom for over a year, waiting to hear whether the police have mounted enough evidence against them, yesterday saw their case referred to the High Court.

On Wednesday, they were told by Magistrate Ngaio Emanuel-Edwards that there is indeed a prima facie case against them in relation to the killing of Customs officer Nigel Christian.

Christian, 44, was abducted from his McKinnons home on July 10 2020. The high-ranking official’s body was found hours later in the Thibou’s area riddled with bullets.

In April 2021, three men— Lasean Bully of Cashew Hill; Wayne Thomas of Hatton; and Saleim Harrigan of Greenbay — were charged with killing Christian and remanded to prison while they awaited their committal hearing.

The matter had since been adjourned several times.

Yesterday, the magistrate was finally able to send the case up to the higher court where it could be called any time after January 2023.

When called, the trio will be arraigned before a judge, and should they continue to deny the charge, they will face a lengthy trial.

The prosecution has over 40 pieces of evidence, and more than 50 witnesses that they could call to the stand if necessary.

The exhibit range includes documents, DNA evidence, cell tower data, mobile phone records and video footage.

In the committal hearing yesterday, Director of Public Prosecutions Anthony Armstrong represented the Crown, while attorney Andrew O’Kola represents both Bully and Harrigan, and Wendel Robinson is Thomas’ lawyer.

Dane Hamilton Jnr observed the proceedings, which took place in the All Saints Magistrate’s Court, on behalf of the victim’s family.

Both the prosecution and the defence agreed that the matter has been delayed for long enough.

“We wish not to delay it any further. It will just frustrate those who have been affected by these proceedings, including the defendants,” Armstrong said.

O’Kola, despite not having the police’s full case file, concurred saying, “We need to get on with it and prove their innocence.”