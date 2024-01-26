Nigel Christian: Defendants plead not guilty to murder 

- Advertisement -

Three men accused of killing Customs officer Nigel Christian have pleaded not guilty to murder.

Lasean Bully, Wayne Thomas, and Saleim Harrigan appeared before Justice Ann-Marie Smith in the High Court this morning.

Bully and Harrigan are currently remanded in prison while Thomas remains out on bail.

The trio were charged with Christian’s murder nine months after the July 2020 incident which shocked the nation.

The 44-year-old was abducted from his McKinnons home on July 10 that year. Hours later he was found dead in the Thibou’s area with multiple gunshot wounds.

Prosecutors say more than 50 witnesses could be called to the stand when the high profile case goes to trial. They previously said they had collated more than 40 pieces of evidence including DNA samples, cell tower data, mobile phone records, and video footage.