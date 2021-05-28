NGO to host roundtable on mental health

Spread the love













Non-profit organisation Initiate Spark will be hosting a mental health roundtable discussion on Saturday at 3pm to commemorate Mental Health Awareness month, which is observed each May.

The panelists include mental health practitioners and advocates, and social media influencers, and the discussion will be live streamed to Facebook on Initiate Spark’s page and persons will be able to view and engage in the discussion virtually, a release said.

The purpose of this initiative is to raise awareness on mental health in Antigua and to identify the gaps and challenges that exist, as well as to spark national discussion and interest in mental health.

Initiate Spark also expressed that one of the main objectives of this discussion is to advocate for persons who may be facing mental health challenges or who may be suffering from mental illness, and to provide a platform for them to express themselves freely and without stigma.

The NGO also highlighted and thanked Beach Limerz Restaurant and Bar for their support in making this initiative possible.