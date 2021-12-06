28 C
St John's
Monday, 06 December, 2021
HomeThe Big StoriesNGO puts spotlight on local young women
The Big Stories

NGO puts spotlight on local young women

0
226
Founder and CEO of Her Shine Theory Michaela Harris with brand ambassador Alancia Hawker. (Photos courtesy Her Shine Theory)

By Makeida Antonio

[email protected]

A local non-profit organisation created for the celebration and uplifting of young women in Antigua and Barbuda has marked its calendar of events with activities for the 16 Days of Activism.

According to Founder and CEO of Her Shine Theory (HST) Michaela Harris, the organisation is a non-profit brand for young women in Antigua and Barbuda and across the Caribbean region. Harris launched the brand in 2018 by a personal drive to identify and meet the needs of young women in the society.

“Her Shine Theory is driven by a recognised need to support, guide and empower young women to define what authentically being their best self means, rather than succumbing to pressure and societal expectations of women at any given time; while acknowledging and respecting differences amongst women. Her Shine Theory advocates for fierce self-love, self-care and self-respect in its development of young women in our society and creates a sisterhood of support in this endeavour,” she explained in an interview.

Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, many advocacy groups have not been able to operate normally such as have face-to-face meetings and public forums. However, HST has been reaching people where they are, on social media.

“This year, we utilised our social media to support and celebrate the 16 Days of Activism Campaign by reposting information relevant to the campaign both on our personal Instagram stories and the brand’s Instagram story,” Harris said.

Additionally, Harris will show her brand’s participation in the 16 Days of Activism by working closely with the Directorate of Gender Affairs (DoGA) for a candlelight vigil this Friday.

“We decided to also show our support beyond social media by deliberately wearing orange during day-to-day personal activities which has since been posted to our Facebook and Instagram feed in collaboration with the Directorate of Gender Affairs. I will also be in attendance of the Candle Light Vigil hosted by the Directorate of Gender Affairs which takes place on the 10th of December to mark the end of the 16 Days Campaign,” she indicated.

Meanwhile, Harris has her eyes set on the stars as she shared her ambition of wanting HST to become one of the top women empowerment groups. One way she believes she can get there is through partnering with various stakeholders, not only locally but regionally, through accessing financial sponsorships.

“Our vision is to become a leading empowerment non-profit brand specifically for young women alongside other existing organizations within Antigua and Barbuda and subsequently the wider Caribbean, while contributing to the development of our youths.

As such, we strive to align ourselves with other stakeholders who share the beliefs and aims of the brand to establish connections and expand the reach of the movement through increased access to resources,” according to Harris.

Presently, there are 15 ambassadors to the brand, including one ambassador in St Lucia.

Previous articleArt teachers graduate from Royal Drawing School training programme
Next articleStatement by the Prime Minister’s Office on the death of Ambassador Franklyn Francis
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

eleven + fourteen =

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

All fall down

Don Corleone, he of a high place

Oh my, Omicron

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newsco Observer is your local, regional and international news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the Antigua & Barbuda and abroad.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Newsco Observer 2021

Dear Friends,

Newsco Limited is pleased to share with you our 40th Anniversary of Independence Magazine.  As we all celebrate this momentous occasion, we hope that you will enjoy the riveting features, which include a unique look at our sister isle of Barbuda, highlights of our important connections with our brothers and sisters in the diaspora and much more.  

Happy Independence!!!

Download Now

No thanks, I’m not interested!