NGO ‘deeply saddened’ by closure of cancer centre

- Advertisement -

By Charminae George

[email protected]

Financial burden and psychological distress in cancer patients may result from the closure of the Cancer Centre Eastern Caribbean, according to the president of Breast Friends Women in Touch, Eunetta Bird.

The head of the cancer awareness and support group told Observer yesterday she was “deeply saddened” by the impending closure of the facility which is shutting its doors due to financial problems.

Bird raised concerns about the impact on patients’ mental wellbeing of being forced to travel overseas for radiotherapy.

“The financial burden, the psychological distress, emotional and mental distress, all … negatively impact the quality of life of many cancer patients,” she said.

Bird continued, “To us it is a life or death situation…where we live should not determine if we live after a diagnosis of cancer.”

She went on to note that the Health Minister had assured the group that overseas travel for treatment would only be a temporary situation and that patients would be adequately cared for.

In a letter to the government, the principals of the cancer centre located on Queen Elizabeth Highway informed of the intended closure of the facility on April 30.

The centre, originally intended for use by cancer patients across the OECS, opened on June 26 2015. It currently provides radiotherapy for both private patients and those covered by the Medical Benefits Scheme (MBS). Private patients can also pay for chemotherapy. The latter is available for a nominal fee for MBS patients at the Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre.

Bird also raised concerns that limited access to radiotherapy could ultimately lead to more invasive surgery for breast cancer patients.

“A lot of people used to have a mastectomy, and that is the complete removal of the breast. Today, the majority of breast cancers can be treated with small procedures called a lumpectomy,” Bird explained.

“I don’t want to see that we go back to all these mastectomies when breast-conserving surgery can be had with additional radiotherapy treatment to the breast, to lessen the chance of a cancer reoccurring.”

The Health Minister said in the recent parliamentary sitting that the centre’s current patients will continue their radiotherapy treatment in the Bahamas.

In response to this, Bird said, “Prior to the cancer centre, persons were sent abroad, but in the past government only used to pay for the actual treatment of the cancer …the cancer patient and their families… were left to make arrangements for their accommodation, and food and transportation.”

Bird further highlighted that many cancer patients are of a low socioeconomic bracket. This in turn can cause financial difficulty for families, and in some cases some never manage to access treatment, she said.

On Thursday, government said that it was searching for investors to buy the cancer centre and ensure its future.

Chief of Staff in the Prime Minister’s Office, Lionel Hurst, said the centre’s principals had cited a price tag of US$15 million.

“All the patients who are reliant on the cancer centre will have an opportunity to travel outside Antigua and Barbuda at the expense of the Medical Benefits Scheme,” Hurst said.

He added that future patients needing care outside the country will continue to receive assistance from the government.