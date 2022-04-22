Next stage in case against prison officer facing drug charge set for next month

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

Magistrate Conliffe Clarke will rule on May 20 on submissions made in the case of a suspended prison officer accused of smuggling drugs into Her Majesty’s Prison (HMP).

Wendel Robinson, the lawyer representing Bolans resident Howard Segree, is questioning the validity of a charge laid against his client.

He believes that the charge of possession with intent to supply is not valid because the complaint was missing an important element — a magistrate’s signature.

Segree pleaded not guilty to three charges: possession of 42.3 grams of cannabis, possession with intent to transfer, and conveying articles into the prison, some months ago.

However, the charge of simple possession was dismissed by Magistrate Clarke due to irregularities found on the charge sheet presented by the prosecution.

And now another charge has come under scrutiny.

Following a review of the Magistrate’s Code of Procedure Act, Magistrate Clarke allowed Robinson to make his submission in writing.

The prosecution is yet to respond to that submission but once that is complete, the magistrate will give his decision in the matter.

Meanwhile, Segree must still answer to the charge of conveying articles into the prison.

Segree, who was a warden at HMP for five years, was initially charged after he was reportedly caught with the drugs, worth $423, plus tobacco and wrapping paper inside a Contigo cup, while entering his workplace in June 2021.

He was given bail which was set at $15,000 with a $1,500 cash component.

The other conditions of his bail were that he should provide two Antiguan sureties, report to the nearest police station four days per week, surrender his travel documents, and remain at his current abode in Bolans or inform the police of any change in address at least three days in advance.

Segree is also not allowed to travel unless he receives permission from the court.