Newfield murder case committed to January assizes

By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

The case against murder accused Jeffrey Daniel will come before a High Court judge next year.

Yesterday, the 26-year-old, who is accused of killing Newfield resident David Roberts in May, found out his matter is being committed because there is in fact a prima facie case against him.

That means that the police have mounted enough evidence in the homicide investigation to send the matter up to the High Court where Daniel can either plead guilty or stand trial.

It is alleged that on May 21, an altercation ensued between Daniel and 56-year-old Roberts, who were known to each other, and the body of the older man was later found in the vicinity of his home with what appeared to be injuries.

A doctor pronounced Roberts dead at 9.05am that day

Daniel’s lawyer, Wendel Robinson, claimed that his client also sustained injuries “about his body including his chest, his forehead, his fingers, his back, etcetera,” during the alleged altercation.

Daniel appeared before Magistrate Ngaio Emanuel-Edwards, in All Saints Magistrate’s Court, who committed the case to the January assizes.