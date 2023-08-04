Newcomers shine at Junior Party Monarch contest

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

A night of young talent and energy is how Wednesday’s Junior Party Monarch competition can be described.

Youngsters under the age of 18 took centre stage, showcasing their talent to onlookers at the Antigua Recreation Ground, aka ‘Carnival City’.

Tejae ‘Mini Rampler’ Edwards and Empress ‘Jai’lilah’ Buchanan emerged victorious among their peers, leaving a lasting impression on both the judges and the audience.

Mini Rampler, son of Burning Flames legend David ‘Krokus’ Edwards, stole the show with his energetic and captivating performance of the song ‘Social Media,’ earning him the prestigious title of the 2023 Jumpy Monarch.

Overwhelmed with joy, Mini Rampler shared, “It’s really a lot to take in because I’ve been dreaming about this day for a while.

“More like this to come – a lot more, even better,” he added.

His song was inspired by the pandemic lockdown in 2019 when social media platforms like TikTok, WhatsApp, and Snapchat were the main sources of entertainment for many, he told Observer.

Empress ‘Jai’lilah’ Buchanan

Jai’lilah, one of the youngest contestants and the sole female participant in the competition, left the audience in awe with her remarkable performance of the song ‘Party Time,’ which earned her the Groovy Monarch title.

Beaming with happiness, Jai’lilah exclaimed, “I feel very amazing, I feel inspired to continue.”

Her confidence and stage presence were truly commendable. She encouraged all youngsters to “keep pursuing your dreams”.

Zyon Martin, aka ‘Young Zyon’, also made a lasting impression as a first-timer in the competition. His confidence on stage and interaction with the crowd were exceptional, and his punch lines stirred the audience into cheers, ultimately securing him the first runner-up place in the Jumpy segment.

Close behind him was Noah Yeboah, whose stage name is ‘African Prince’, taking the second runner-up place in the Jumpy category.

The Groovy segment featured four talented performers, and all participants were recognised and awarded for their outstanding presentations. Following Jai’lilah as the winner were African Prince, Alijah ‘JP’ Richards, and Zaid ‘Yung Zee’ Francis, all of whom showcased immense talent and skill on stage.

In addition to the winners and the top performers, the organisers also recognised the efforts and discipline of the contestants. Jahrie ‘Mighty Bakker’ Bakker received an award for being the Most Punctual, highlighting the importance of time management and dedication.

Tejae ‘Mini Rampler’ Edwards

Mini Rampler was recognised as the Most Cooperative, demonstrating his professionalism and positive attitude throughout the competition.

The Junior Party Monarch event drew a good crowd of young people, making it a resounding success. For the first time, the competition was held as a standalone activity for the Carnival season, emphasising the importance of nurturing and showcasing young talents in the local community.

The future of the Carnival scene seems promising with the emergence of talented newcomers who have proven that age is just a number.