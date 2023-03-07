Newcomers Old Road get win as Parish League cricket bowls off

- Advertisement -

There were victories for Old Road, Urlings, Mahico and Police as the ACB Caribbean Parish League bowled off with the Sir Curtly Ambrose One Day competition over the weekend.

Old Road, making their return after almost 30 years away from domestic cricket, enjoyed the largest margin of victory with 67-runs triumph over Masters on Sunday.

Batting first, Old Road amassed 152 for six with Shemar Pereira hitting a half century at 51. Jaheim Africa fell just two runs short of his half century with 48. Gregg Skepple was the pick of the bowlers for Masters with two for 15, while Justin Robinson bagged two for 30.

Matthew Miller then bowled his way to the outstanding figures of six for 14 as Masters were bowled out for 85. Demitri Lucas bagged three for 21 in the process. Andra Samuel top-scored in a losing effort for Masters with 23 not out.

Also on Sunday, Urlings had the better of Mahico by just 16 runs.

Batting first, Mahico posted 76 all out with Junie Mills hitting 33. Darion Benjamin picked up four wickets for 13 runs bowling for the victors.

Urlings then got to 96 all out in the match played under two-day rules which allows teams to bat for bonus points even after reaching their target. Glenn Weekes top-scored with 35. Nicholas Toppin bagged four wickets for 24 runs bowling for Mahico.

Sunday’s other scheduled fixture between Freetown and Police was abandoned due to rain.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Police had the better of Sea View Farm. Batting first, Farm made 108 before they were all out. Bowling for the lawmen, Shaquille Richards snatched three wickets for nine runs; Malique Gerald bagged three for 10; and James Cornelius picked up three for 30.

Police then raised 154 for eight with Damian Valentine hitting the first half century of the competition with 69 not out, while Gerald added 36. Owen Graham was best with the ball for Sea View Farm, picking up four wickets for 21 runs.

There was victory as well for Mahico as they defeated Old Road by 96 runs. Bating first, Mahico posted 157 for eight with Mills hitting 29 and Kershaski Jno-Lewis making 28. Ajahrie Joseph chipped in with 26 not out. Lucas was the pick of the pick of the bowlers for Old Road with two for 14.

Old Road were then all out for 61 with Lucas hitting a top score of 28. Jno-Lewis picked up six wickets for 18 runs while Joseph snatched three for 40.

Saturday’s clash between Masters and Urlings was abandoned due to rain.