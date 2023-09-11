New Winthorpes Kings claim SDA volleyball title

- Advertisement -

By Samuel Peters

New Winthorpes Kings are Champions of the Three Angels Volleyball Competition.

On Saturday night at the YMCA Sports Complex, they continued their dominance with a 2-0 set victory over SDA Romans with scores of 25-20, 25-19 in the final.

They made an absolute meal of Bon Appetit in the semi-finals earlier in the night. However, Bon Appetit meant they were not going home empty-handed as they clinched third place with a 2-1 victory over SARM with the scores of 22-25, 25-23 and 15-12.

The nine-team tournament was organised by the Youth Department of the South Leeward Conference and was well attended by the members of the Seventh Day Adventist community.