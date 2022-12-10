New winners crowned in speed walking competition

- Advertisement -

By Carlena Knight

There were two new winners crowned in the male and female categories of Friday’s Release the Beast speed walking competition.

Sheradie Harris and Gilela Williams walked away with the titles in the second edition of the event.

Harris won in a time of 1:33.34 edging out Omega Bellot and McNeil Simon, while Williams with a time of 1:56.26 defeated Mavarie Williams and Leslie Henry who finished second and third respectively.

Several other awards were also given out.

The ‘most dramatic finish’ went to Eric Joseph (1:56.09), largest group was Just Five, youngest speed walker was Aurora Burton and oldest speed walker was Ordan Glasford.

The event, put on by the Just Five and 5AM hiking groups, took competitors on a near 11-mile walk, starting at the back of the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium and ending at Mega Distributors.

Part of the proceeds for the event went to the Care Project.