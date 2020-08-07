New wheelchairs for hospital

Spread the love













Twenty wheelchairs were among a donation worth $15,000 to Mount St John’s Medical Centre (MSJMC) from Scotiabank. Also included were 20 utility scissors and 48 incentive spirometers which aid breathing after surgery or illness.

“Our hospital is deeply grateful for the generosity demonstrated by Scotiabank, which is surely needed at this time of uncertainty as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic,” said the hospital’s medical director Albert Duncan MD.

“All of the items donated are critical at this time. As we all know, Covid-19 is a respiratory disease and both wheelchairs and ICU spirometers play a role in the care of all our patients, especially those who have respiratory illnesses.”

Scotiabank’s country manager Suzan Snaggs-Wilson said, “We have long believed that we are an important part of the economic and social fabric of the communities in which we operate.

“Hospitals like Mount St John’s Medical Centre have been at the forefront of this pandemic, stretching resources to help those in need. At Scotiabank, we wanted to help in a more tangible way and as such, when the request came to us to assist with medical equipment and supplies, we readily committed our donation of these essential items.

“We know that these supplies will help the hospital continue to provide quality healthcare to those in need during the pandemic as well as in the future,” she added.

Anyone interested in making a donation to MSJMC is asked to call 484-2711 or email [email protected]