New water tanks for disabled community

Disabled people will have better access to water thanks to a donation of 12 tanks from the Rotaract Club of Antigua.

The 200-gallon containers, collectively worth $5,000, were distributed in collaboration with Bernard Warner, of the local Association of Persons with Disabilities (ABAPD).

The youth arm of Rotary International hopes the gift will boost rainwater harvesting and help some of society’s most vulnerable protect themselves from Covid-19.

“The disabled are one of the most vulnerable among us and we really wanted to help them out when identifying a target group for this project,” said Rotaract President Ti-anna Harris.