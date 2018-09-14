New UN special representatives takes up office

PORT AU PRINCE, Haiti, Sept 14, CMC – Former American diplomat, Helen Meagher La Lime, has arrived here as the new Special Representative of the UN Secretary General in Haiti (SRSG) and Head of the United Nations Mission for the Support of Justice in Haiti (Minujusth).

She replaces another American, Susan D. Page, who headed Minujusth until February 2018.

In his report, Guterres expressed his gratitude to his Deputy Special Representative, Mamadou Diallo of Guinea, who has been Acting Head of Minujusth since last February.Appointed by Secretary General Antonio Guterres on 1 August she has since conducted consultations at headquarters in New York and participated in the presentation of the report of the Secretary-General on the situation in Haiti to the Security Council last week.

La Lime has had a distinguished career in the US Foreign Service, having held several high-level diplomatic posts. From 2014 to 2017, she was US Ambassador to Angola and, from 2001 to 2013, Director of Public Outreach at US Africa Command in Germany.

From 1996 to 2011, she held several positions in the State Department, including Deputy Chief of Mission at the US Embassy in South Africa from 2008 to 2011; Consul General in Cape Town, from 2006 to 2008; Ambassador in Mozambique, from 2003 to 2006; Deputy Chief of Mission in Morocco, from 2001 to 2003 and in Chad, from 1996 to 1999. From 1999 to 2003, she was Director and Deputy Director of the Office of African Affairs of the State Department.

La Limbe is a graduate of the Washington National Defense University and holds a degree in Linguistics and Linguistics from Georgetown University.