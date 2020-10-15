New travel advisory for incoming visitors

Spread the love













An updated travel advisory outlining the requirements for regional and international visitors arriving into the country has been issued.

It replaces all previous advisories issued by the government of Antigua and Barbuda and is implemented with immediate effect as the country continues to battle the Covid-19 pandemic.

Nationals and residents in the country are strongly advised to restrict travel to countries with significant rises in virus cases to essential purposes only.

For the regional travel bubble, all passengers aged 12 and over arriving by air must show evidence of a negative Covid-19 PCR test taken within seven days of their flight. This applies to transiting passengers too.

People travelling to Antigua and Barbuda from countries within the established travel bubble must have been there for at least 14 consecutive days prior to travel.

They are also required to have a negative PCR test result taken within seven days of their flight and will undergo mandatory health screening upon arrival but will not be subject to quarantine.

According to the Foreign Affairs Ministry, all other arriving passengers are subject to quarantine as determined by the Quarantine Authority.

Passengers arriving for medical treatment/procedures must also have a negative Covid-19 PCR test taken within seven days of their flight and comply with other relevant Ministry of Health guidelines.

These include a letter of request for medical transfer from the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of the originating country to the CMO of Antigua and Barbuda who is also the Quarantine Authority; a medical report detailing patient’s condition, treatment required and the urgency of the situation; and a letter of acceptance from the receiving institution stating that the patient has been accepted for care, among other requirements.

Specific protocols are also in place for passengers arriving by sea.