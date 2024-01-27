New testimony pokes holes in Ray John’s passport fraud defence

- Advertisement -

New details have emerged in the ongoing investigation into the alleged passport forgery scam involving Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Ray John and former passport worker Shakema Charles, both of whom are currently facing charges related to the forgery of Antigua and Barbuda bio pages.

The investigation has taken a turn with revelations from Vincentian resident Lonzel Jones, who is alleged to have conspired with ASP John and Charles to create the fraudulent passport pages. Jones reportedly provided crucial details in his initial statement to police investigators, contradicting earlier testimony given by ASP John.

Superintendent Lisbon Michael, a key figure in the investigation, testified on day one of the trial that ASP Ray John had asked him to deliver an envelope to Jones during a trip to St Vincent in April 2018.

According to ASP John’s initial statement to the police, the envelope contained an unsealed “draft lease” for a club in St Vincent, which Jones was supposed to sign. ASP John asserted that Jones was supposed to modify the lease as needed and agree to the terms before signing.

But police, who had already interviewed Jones when they questioned John a second time, said Jones claimed to never have had a discussion to rent any property from him. In fact, he said John was the one who first contacted him to help him create passport bio pages for people wanting to buy land in Antigua and Barbuda.

Jones told investigators that the officer sent him information with five names with a woman John identified as his mother. But those replicas could not be used because the prints were too small and so John asked that they be redone. John, he stated, even provided him with an Antigua and Barbuda bio page of an Egyptian woman as a guide to size the second batch of pages.

He claimed to have printed those pages on a special printer that John had paid for. But John told investigators that the money was to buy a sound system for the club.

John also told investigators that in April 2018, he sent a $816 to Jones to assist with his grandmother’s funeral. A receipt for this transaction was reportedly found during a search of Jones’ residence in Green Hill, St Vincent.

But Jones contested and said that money was for a plane ticket to ensure he was back in St Vincent in time to complete the remaining documents.

Jones said that he received a total of 54 Multi-Layered Infilling Sheets costing $275.59. The unauthorised use of the sheets from the local passport office are suspected to have taken place between October 28, 2014 and April 6, 2018. According to investigators, around the same time, 217 Antigua and Barbuda bio page sheets were reported stolen from the passport office where the mother of his child worked.

The court proceedings are expected to intensify as the legal teams delve into the newly revealed information provided by Lonzel Jones.

Next Monday, John’s lawyer Hugh Marshall will cross examine Sergeant Proctor on those very details.