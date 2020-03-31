In a press release signed by Administrative Bishop Derrick Benta, the New Testament Church of God offered an apology for the violation of social distancing regulations.

The release states, “The New Testament Church of God apologizes to the Governor General, the Prime Minister, the Attorney General, the Commissioner of Police and the citizens and residents of Antigua and Barbuda for the unfortunate event that took place at the Bolans New Testament Church of God on Sunday March 29, 2020.”

It went on to acknowledge that members of the church should be held to the same standards as every other citizen to follow the laws and guidelines set by the country.

The release ended by affirming the church’s position to adhere to social distancing protocols in its effort to aid in the mitigation of the spread of COVID-19.