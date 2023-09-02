New Swedish ambassador pledges to share pioneering green technology with A&B

- Advertisement -

by Gemma Handy

[email protected]

It was one of the first countries in the world to introduce a carbon tax and today more than half of its energy is renewably sourced.

So what lessons could Sweden have for Antigua and Barbuda as the twin island nation steps up the fight against climate change?

The environment was a key topic on Friday morning when the country welcomed a new Swedish ambassador.

Anders Bengtcén has pledged to share the Scandinavian nation’s expertise with the Caribbean.

Bengtcén – who has worked in the foreign service since 1988 – officially took up the role yesterday morning during a short ceremony at Government House.

He will also act as a representative for the 52 Swedish nationals who call Antigua and Barbuda home.

He told those assembled that while the two countries may be far apart geographically, they are united when it comes to democratic values and a respect for human rights.

“Sweden is very aware of the destructive impact of climate change here in Antigua and Barbuda and across the Caribbean,” he said.

“We understand the urgent need to build resilience to withstand and reduce the devastation of successive natural disasters and we take our global responsibility seriously to assist the Caribbean in these efforts.

“The Swedish private sector, research institutions and academia are currently devoting considerable financial and intellectual resources to develop smart zero-fossil solutions to radically reduce our carbon footprint with the aim of reaching net zero emissions by 2045.”

Bengtcén said Sweden’s technological advances were “now starting to make a real difference”.

“Carbon emissions are falling in our country and we find ourselves at the outset of a green industrial revolution.

“We are keen to share these innovative new technologies with international partners, including here in the Caribbean,” he explained.

The new Swedish ambassador also pledged to advocate for Antigua and Barbuda on the international stage.

Governor General Sir Rodney Williams welcomed the official start of Bengtcén’s tour of duty and noted that it was now 41 years since the country established diplomatic relations with Sweden.

He added that the relationship has “flourished” over time and today the two countries stand as “steadfast partners in the global arena”.

Bengtcén also paid courtesy calls to Prime Minister Gaston Browne and Opposition Leader Jamale Pringle before meeting with Environment Minister Sir Molwyn Joseph.