New Supervisor of Elections attributes success to God and family support

By Elesha George

Attributing his success to divine guidance and unwavering familial support, Ian S Hughes reflects on his journey and the responsibilities that lie ahead as the new Supervisor of Elections (SoE).

He holds a role that is crucial to the functioning of democracy in Antigua and Barbuda and says he is prepared for the next chapter in his career. Hughes’ journey began in the mailroom and spans over two decades. He currently serves as the Human Resource & Training Officer at the Antigua and Barbuda Electoral Commission (ABEC) and has acted as an assistant to the SoE.

Having climbed the ranks, Hughes asserts that his extensive experience, hard work, and integrity make him well-prepared for the demanding position.

“I’ve done my field work, so to speak, and so I think my experience and knowledge, the hard work, integrity that I bring to the position, it really isn’t a surprise that persons would view me as the best person to take up the position as SoE. It’s a serious task and huge shoes to fill. Dame Lorna is a giant of a woman,” he humbly stated.

Last Wednesday, members in the Lower House of Parliament unanimously supported his appointment. A week later on August 9, members of the Upper House also commended him for his performance and dedication to the Electoral Commission. He will take up the role from Dame Lorna Simon who has dedicated more than 40 years of her life to public service.

Supervisor of Elections, Ian Hughes.

“I’m just thankful; I just pray that I live up to the expectations and, above all, do my best to continue to ensure that I am true to my morals and values as a human being,” he remarked.

Acknowledging the collaborative effort that has led to his appointment, Hughes pays tribute to his family and colleagues who have been pillars of support throughout his career.

“It’s not just Ian only, I mean it’s a number of other factors to include family – my wife, my children and extended family – and also my colleagues here at the Electoral Commission. They have supported me in this role as Supervisor of Elections, but even before as Registration Officer and HR and Training Officer and assistant to the SoE,” he said.

Faith has also played a central role in Hughes’ journey, as he believes that his path was guided by a higher purpose.

“God is the one who impresses upon man’s heart what it is that he wants for them to do. The scripture also says you have to show yourself worthy so that when time comes, you are able to be approved by men,” Hughes stated.

As he assumes his new role, Hughes’ immediate priority is overseeing the upcoming by-election in St Mary’s South, with a budget already submitted and approved.

“We have an excellent template, well-oiled machinery here at the commission and we’re in a state of preparedness,” Hughes affirmed.

A date is yet to be announced for the by-election in St Mary’s South, but both the Antigua Barbuda Labour Party (ABLP) and the United Progressive Party (UPP) have named their candidates.